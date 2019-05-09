Sneaker Brands Dominate List of Hottest Fashion Products

Sneaker mania is still going strong, and Nike is reaping the rewards.

On Thursday, global fashion search platform Lyst published its quarterly Lyst Index, analyzing the search and purchase behavior of more than five million online shoppers, as well as social media mentions and engagement. Its list of the ten hottest products for either gender usually includes a mix of clothing, shoes and accessories — but for the first time, all ten of the top men’s items were sneakers.

Unsurprisingly given the brand’s category dominance, Nike took six of the ten top slots, while Converse (a subsidiary of Nike Inc.) scored seventh for its Chuck Taylor All Star high top. Nike’s first-quarter winners were the React Element 87 (no. 1), Air Force 1 (no. 3), LDV Waffle x Sacai (no. 4), React Element 55 (no. 5), Air Max 98 x Supreme (no. 8) and Air Fear of God 1 (no. 9), a mix of all-time classics, new favorites and buzzy collaborations.

Lyst also found that searches for Nike sneakers increased 33% since last quarter, and the brand garnered over 7 million social mentions in the last 3 months.

The three remaining spots went to Adidas, whose Kanye West-designed Yeezy Boost 700 v2 took second place; New Balance, for its retro 997 style (no. 6); and newcomer Veja, for its sustainably-designed, ultra-popular V-10 sneaker (no. 10).

While the athletic footwear category has been on the ascendant for years (particularly for non-athletic wear), it’s unusual to see sneakers sweep the whole top-ten list. For women, only two styles made the cut: Alexander McQueen’s $490 oversized sole sneakers (no. 1) and Gucci Ace sneakers (no. 8), with handbags, headbands, tie-dye tops and Nike’s Pro hijab (a trending topic on social media when it was released) rounding out the rest of the list.

