Tod’s CEO Diego Della Valle Talks Hudson Yards and New York Expansion

Tod’s is betting big on New York. On Thursday, the Italian luxury brand opened its Tod’s Library store in the Shops at Hudson Yards.

The 1,600-square-foot space is a new boutique concept from the company, which is designed for the digitally aware customer.

Chairman and CEO Diego Della Valle, who was on hand for the launch, told FN that the Library is geared more towards the male customer, with a mix of product for women. He said, “For us, it’s an experiment. The idea is it to be a very easy [shopping experience]. It’s our DNA, our image. It’s the perfect mix of how the new generation shops.”

Inside the Tod's Library location at Hudson Yards.

Inside, there are customization services as well as a product assortment that includes the Gommino moccasin, Tod’s D-Styling bag, sneakers, loafers, lace-up shoes and more.

This location marks the second in New York (the other is on Madison Avenue), and the 14th boutique in the U.S.

“It’s the new place in town,” Della Valle said, on being in Hudson Yards. “This is a precise location. It can be strong for visibility.” (Tod’s is located on the first floor at the Shops.)

He also added that the company is looking to open a third New York post — likely downtown.

Tod's CEO and chairman Diego Della Valle.

Despite a rocky first quarter for the Tod’s label, which suffered an 11% sales decline due to poor performance in the wholesale channel, retail revenues were visibly positive.

Della Valle said the brand’s e-commerce business is growing fast, but brick-and-mortar is still needed . “The store is important, too. You need the mix. E-commerce is product, it’s a good service,” he said. “The store is image and atmosphere. We sell high quality product, and, at the same time, we sell the Italian dream and the lifestyle. When you are here, you get that.”

A look at Tod's Library at Hudson Yards in New York.

In September, the brand launched Tod’s Sloane Apartment in London, another new store concept, which is targeting the female consumer and offers a home-y aesthetic. In June, Tod’s will launch “it’s biggest experiment” yet in Milan.

