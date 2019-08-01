Titan Industries Bolsters Business With ZAC Zac Posen and Rampage

Titan Industries has expanded its brand profile with the addition of two labels.

In addition to its owned and licensed brands, including Badgley Mischka, Jewel Badgley Mischka and Splendid, the company will be introducing ZAC Zac Posen and Rampage for spring ’20.

“Our product assortment has been category specific,” said CEO Joel Oblonksy, who joined chairman Joe Ouaknine’s Titan in May 2018. “We need to diversify and that is what these two new brands bring us.”

In partnership with designer Zac Posen, Titan has built an elevated collection of women’s shoes, with price points from $100 to $150, for every part of her life. Said Oblonsky, “We are building off the success he had with the handbag business that is multi-category for him and not really time-of-day specific.”

Lifestyle brand Rampage, owned by Iconix Brand Group, is more casual and targeted to a younger demographic with an opening price of $49 to $79.

“We are trying to be more focused in our assortment. We want to make the right products and not too many,” Oblonsky said in terms of strategy. “We are evolving from long-term traditional shoe business where you develop two times more items than is necessary. We want to be more nimble and strategic with the products we put at retail.”

Titan has also launched a new showroom at 133 W. 52 St. in New York, allowing the company to present each individual brand to the retailer as it would to the consumer.

Oblonsky is banking on social media to attract customers, given Posen’s 1.8 million Instagram following as well as Rampage creative director and reality star Savannah Chrisley’s 1.9 million following.

With occasion-driven product from Badgley Mischka, these two new brands allow Titan to cover a wider audience, Oblonsky explained.

