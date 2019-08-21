Sign up for our newsletter today!

Days After Teaming Up With Macy’s & JCPenney, ThredUp Lands $175M in New Funding

By Ella Chochrek
Yakaranday Arce packs sold clothing for shipment at the ThredUp sorting facility in Phoenix. Charitable organizations like Goodwill have cited how Marie Kondo's popular Netflix series, "Tidying up with Marie Kondo" has led to a surge of donations. And sites like OfferUp and thredUP also note an uptick in the number of items being sent to them for saleOn The Money Decluttering Tips, Phoenix, USA - 10 Mar 2019
Clothing shipments being packed by a ThredUp employee.
Online resale site ThredUp raised an additional $175 million in venture capital.

The e-commerce platform announced its fundraising today, saying it intends to use the additional money to offer resale services to retailers. ThredUp’s total capital now totals over $300 million.

The site’s increased funds comes following news last week of partnerships with two big-name traditional brick-and-mortar retailers, Macy’s and JCPenney. Macy’s launched a pilot with the retail site at 40 of its stores across the U.S., while JCPenney will soon offer a selection of ThredUp’s secondhand women’s apparel and accessories at 30 of its locations.

In a time when traditional retail has struggled, the resale market has been expanding, thanks to millennial and Gen Z customers keeping a closer eye on their carbon footprints — as well more budget conscious consumers looking to nab quality wares at more affordable prices. According to a 2019 trend report from ThredUp, the resale market is worth $24 billion today and expected to hit $51 billion by 2023 — with a growth rate in the past three times 21 times that of traditional retail.

With the outlook for the resale market looking positive, other re-comm sites have also raised lots of money. Luxury consignment specialist TheRealReal became the first resale platform to go public in June, securing $300 million at its IPO and hitting a market cap of nearly $2.5 billion. Meanwhile, sneaker resale marketplace StockX secured another $110 million in capital this June, catapulting its valuation to $1 billion unicorn status.

