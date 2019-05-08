A Look Inside The RealReal’s New Madison Avenue Store

The RealReal's new store on Madison Avenue in New York City.

The RealReal has expanded its brick-and-mortar presence with a second store in New York.

The location, which opened today, is the third for the luxury consignment e-tailer, following its other locations in downtown New York and L.A. The Madison Avenue store has a curated selection of shoes, women’s ready-to-wear, handbags, fine jewelry, watches and home goods.

Inside The RealReal's Madison Avenue Store.

“We’re growing our presence in New York to support the strong demand we’ve seen for both shopping and consigning since opening our Soho store a year and a half ago,” CEO Julie Wainwright said in a statement.

The Upper East Side store also has a luxury consignment office, making it the 10th of its kind.

“Before opening a store, we do a lot of research into understanding what the local customer consigns and purchases from us,” said Sasha Skoda, women’s category director. “We find that our Upper East Side customers are often collectors and shop for those incredibly special, one-of-a-kind luxury items.”

The Luxury Consignment Office upstairs at the RealReal's Madison Avenue location.

The Upper East Side location will also offer complimentary valuations for luxury items, including sneakers — a first for The RealReal’s New York stores. Customers will also be able to do consignment drop-offs at the store as well as schedule an appointment with a stylist who can curate pieces both in-store and online.

The RealReal's Madison Avenue store.

The RealReal's Madison Avenue store.

“Madison is our first store that gives equal weight to both consignment and shopping,” said Michael Groffenberger, head of retail. “We created more defined areas with different moods and varying degrees of privacy and community to support a space with expanded expert services and consignment.”

The dressing room at The RealReal's Madison Avenue location.

As the demand for luxury goods and e-commerce has skyrocketed, The RealReal has been coasting on success. There have been talks that the company will file an IPO in the near future.

The new uptown store is located at 870 Madison Ave. and is open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m and Sunday from 12-5 p.m. For more information, click here.