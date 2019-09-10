Target Is Doubling Down on Hiring Seasonal Workers — Here’s What It’s Doing Differently

Employees work on the presentation of Christmas trees at a Target store in Bridgewater, N.J.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just two months away, Target is ramping up its search for seasonal workers.

The big-box retailer is looking to add more than 130,000 temporary employees as it prepares for the critical holiday shopping period — an increase from the 120,000 it hired last year. About 125,000 positions will be in stores, while 8,000 team members will work at fulfillment and distribution centers.

What’s more, Target said it would double the number of seasonal hires focused on completing online orders from its 1,800-plus outposts. (It did not specify the number of roles it would dedicate to this task.)

The move comes as ship-to-store and in-store pickup capabilities have pressured retailers to throw money behind omnichannel experiences for customers. In a recent Coresight Research report, Target was named among the most popular retailers to offer buy online, pick up in store — with about 34% of respondents having used the service at the Minneapolis-based chain.

“It’s critical we build the right team across our stores and supply chain to deliver an exceptional holiday experience for our guests during the busiest time of the year,” said chief human resources Melissa Kremer.

In a statement, Target announced that more than 40% of last year’s seasonal workers remained at the company post-holidays. To stay competitive with rivals Amazon and Walmart amid a tightening labor market, the retailer is offering a minimum starting wage of $13 per hour. (Target had previously unveiled its commitment to hit a $15 hourly wage by the end of 2020.)

The company is also investing $2 million in what it calls its holiday team member appreciation program, now in its second year. As part of the initiative, two hourly Target employees at each store and distribution center will receive a $250 gift card as well as a chance to donate to local charities of their choice.

“Every team member at Target is given opportunities to grow, take care of themselves and their families, and make an impact on guests and their communities,” Kremer added.

