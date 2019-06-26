Target Launches ‘Deal Days’ Program to Compete With Amazon Prime Day

Target is out to give Amazon Prime Day a run for its money.

The retailer announced its own sale called Target Deal Days, held on July 15 and 16 — the same 48-hour window in which Prime Day will take place.

In addition to mirroring sale dates, Target is offering extra incentives to lure customers to its site. Unlike Prime Day, membership is not required to participate. And while Prime members benefit from free two-day shipping, those who shop at Target can either pick up purchases immediately at a local store or have them delivered to their door via Shipt within hours. Plus, customers can receive 5% in savings when they use a Target credit card.

Target claims the event will include thousands of deals on home, apparel, toys and more. Items that rarely go on sale will also be discounted.

This isn’t the first time Target has posed competition for Amazon Prime Day. Last year, Target offered a one-day sale on its website that coincided with the mega e-retailer’s shopping extravaganza.

Meanwhile, eBay will also be holding its second-annual “crash sale,” with deals starting as early as July 1. All other deals will go live on July 15 and feature major savings on tech and appliances. The site promises to add even more deals to the mix if Amazon’s site crashes again like it did last year. During the glitch, competitors launched their own sales to court customers who weren’t able to access the site.

