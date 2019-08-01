Target Brings Back Collabs With Hunter, Isaac Mizrahi & More Designers for 20th Anniversary of Partnerships

Target is in a celebratory mood these days. The retailer is marking the 20th anniversary of its first designer partnership by opening its archives to offer consumers a limited-edition collection featuring 20 of its past designer collaborations.

The initiative, which originally kicked off with renowned architect Michael Graves, went on to include a string of fashion names, such as Isaac Mizrahi, Ann Sui, Stephen Sprouse, Porenza Schouler, Rodarte and Hunter, among others.

Target will now be bringing back nearly 300 original, iconic items from 20 past designers that will include apparel, accessories, home decor and kitchen necessities. The Anniversary Collection will be available while supplies last, beginning on Sept. 14 at all Target stores and online. Prices range from $7 to $160. Designer collections and items will vary by store, and consumers may purchase up to five items per size and color.

“Design has always been a part of Target’s DNA,” said Rick Gomez, EVP, chief marketing and digital officer. “From our stores and the products we create to the partnerships we cultivate, our focus on accessible design sets Target apart and is one of the reasons guests love to shop with us.”

In addition, Target is partnering with publishing house Rizzoli to release “Target: 20 Years of Design for All: How Target Revolutionized Accessible Design,” which will be available for preorder and on shelves Tuesday, Sept. 3. There will also be a documentary film later this fall, created by producing partner RadicalMedia, that takes a look at how Target’s approach to affordable design has impacted the retail industry.

