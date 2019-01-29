This is How Much Consumers Will Spend on Super Bowl Festivities

Whether you’ve got a coveted seat in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium or prepared to watch the big game from the comfort of your couch, the Super Bowl LIII is going to cost you.

According to the National Retail Federation, American consumers are expected to spend an average of $81.30 on the NFL’s main event of the year, which pits the New England Patriots against the Los Angeles Rams come Sunday.

That figure differs minimally from last year’s $81.17 — with the total amount of $14.8 billion falling just short of 2018’s $15.3 billion — largely due to fewer anticipated viewers. (The NRF predicts 182.5 million people will watch the game, compared with 188.5 million in 2018.) The survey, which gathered data from more than 7,000 adults, found that 72 percent of spectators intend to watch the game, down from 76 percent last year.

However, overall spending is still reported as the third-highest on record, with shoppers between the ages 35 and 44 doing most of the heavy lifting at an average of $123.26. Moreover, those in the Northeast — which includes the Greater Boston region, where the Patriots are based — intend to spend even more, or $94.89 on average, followed by the West (host to the Los Angeles-based Rams).

“You don’t have to be a football fan to celebrate the Super Bowl,” NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement. “Whether it’s to see who wins, watch the halftime show and commercials or just get together with friends, this is the biggest party since New Year’s Eve. Spending is expected to be at one [of] the highest levels we’ve seen. And retailers are ready whether you need food, team jerseys, decorations or a new TV.”

A modest 10 percent indicated their plans to purchase team apparel accessories, while 7 percent said they would spend on decorations. About 79 percent of respondents added that they would buy food and beverages, with another 7 percent in the hunt for new televisions and 4 percent budgeting for furniture, including entertainment centers.

“The numbers vary from year to year, but regardless of the economy, politics or the weather, most Americans manage to take a break every year from the Super Bowl,” said Phil Rist, vice president of strategy at Prosper Insights & Analytics, which helped conduct the survey. “The big game is a day for big spending regardless of who plays or wins.”

