This Footwear Item Will Probably Never Leave Your Suitcase When You Travel

Packing for a trip can often prove challenging, and despite their best intentions, many travelers still have a tendency to overpack.

In fact, according to a new study by personal styling service Trunk Club, nearly a quarter of the average suitcase is left untouched when traveling. Among the items that go unworn the most? Socks.

The report, conducted with market research firm OnePoll, surveyed around 2,000 Americans and found that 65% of respondents admitted to having “real difficulty” in the packing process. (It also indicated that packing was deemed more stressful than the actual trip itself.)

Jackets, long-sleeved shirts and socks were named among the pieces most likely to never leave one’s suitcase during a trip — but shoes, jeans and sweatshirts also made that list.

“To avoid overpacking, consider using versatile items that can be repurposed for multiple outfits and occasions,” advised Maggie Mee, head of merchandising at Trunk Club.

The data added that 36% of Americans often wore two outfits each day while traveling, “but many looks can be taken from day to night by simply throwing on a great third piece, like a blazer or jacket, and accessorizing,” Mee advised. “Stick to patterns and colors that can mix and match with different pieces in order to multiply your outfits by simply changing a top or bottom.”

Even though respondents indicated that they are more apt to overstuff their suitcases, 3 in 5 said they have encountered situations in which they needed to make a wardrobe purchase while on a trip. Half of those surveyed attributed this shopping to the weather, while 43% blamed an unexpected event and 38% confessed to forgetting to pack an item.

Under the circumstances, the Nordstrom-owned company provided several tips.

“When traveling for business, items that don’t easily wrinkle and that you feel comfortable and confident wearing should all be considerations,” Mee said. “Choosing complementary colors and textures is helpful, too, should you need to accommodate for weather or a last-minute wardrobe emergency. Consider also bringing at least one bold pattern — it can help you stand out, initiate conversation and may even hide some stains.”

