This Is How Much Today’s Shoppers Are Spending on a New Pair of Sneakers

Another year, another win for streetwear.

The category has once again been named one of the biggest trends of the year by Lyst, which released today its Year in Fashion 2019 report.

According to the global fashion search platform, which gathered data from about 104 million shoppers across six million products from more than 12,000 online stores, streetwear continues to flex its muscle as dress codes skew more casual and the definition of luxury continues to evolve.

In fact, Lyst found that customers spent an average of $192 on a new pair of sneakers in 2019 — a 39% gain year over year. For apparel, the average spend on a T-shirt jumped 16% to $67.

The report comes as some insiders have suggested that the explosive growth of the category is leveling off. Sneakers were less dominant on both the runways and city streets during this past fashion month; many attendees who still opted for more walkable styles appeared to have ditched their dad shoes in favor of block heels, flat sandals or kitten heels.

But that’s not to say streetwear’s grip on the broader consumer base is going away anytime soon. In an interview with FN in March, Level Shoes GMM Alberto Oliveros observed that boots were the “it” shoe of the fall ’19 season, but “I don’t think this will affect sneakers in any way,” he said. “The trend is very much alive and well, and that sense of comfortable luxury will prolong the [momentum] further. They are still performing extremely well, and I anticipate that they will continue to do so.”

Further, Virgil Abloh’s Off-White was named Lyst’s most searched brand. This month, the buzzy label finally introduced its highly anticipated collaboration with Ikea — first announced in June 2017 — that saw the launch of a rug branded “Keep Off,” which sold out in five minutes and is currently being resold on eBay for about seven times its retail price.

Other streetwear partnerships that made headlines on the fashion platform’s report included Reformation x New Balance, which released its debut sneaker design this fall, reinventing the classic 574 and X-90 silhouettes. Additionally, Sacai and Nike’s second set of the LDWaffle sneakers sparked a 344% rise in searches, while Supreme x Stone Island still saw searches up 72% in September, months after the drop of its first collaboration.

