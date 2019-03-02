The NRF Expects Shoppers to Spend Less on St. Patrick’s Day Than in 2018

People take part in the St Patrick's Day Festival Parade in London in March 2018.

St. Patrick’s Day is marked each year by celebration — with consumers getting in on the fun by attending parades, hosting house parties and stepping out to bars and restaurants.

More than half of American adults will participate in the holiday, with 72 percent of those aged under 35 saying they plan to celebrate, according to a new report from the National Retail Federation. Consumers plan to spend an average of $40 for St. Patrick’s Day.

The March 17 festivity will bring in $5.61 billion to the economy, says the NRF, a figure slightly lower than the record $5.92 billion spent in 2018.

Although food and drink represents a significant portion of expected spending — many Americans surveyed intend to pick up goods at grocery stores, which are already selling themed items like corned beef and green beer in preparation for the holiday — apparel presents an opportunity for sales as well.

More than 70 percent of those celebrating intend to wear something green, and kitschy St. Patrick’s Day-themed items like headbands and T-shirts are in demand. Among those in the under 35 demographic, 86 percent of women and 82 percent of men plan to step out in green.

Roughly 30 percent of all celebrators plan to purchase apparel for the big day, with department stores and discount stores listed as where they hope to shop.

