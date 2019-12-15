‘SNL’ Spoofs Macy’s With a Cheeky Holiday Ad Parents Will Find Relatable

A screen grab from the "Children's Clothing Ad" sketch on the Dec. 14 episode of "Saturday Night Live."

As retailers jostle to gain the favor of holiday shoppers, TV viewers have come to expect commercials boasting of great prices and product selection.

In a spoof on a Macy’s holiday ad, “Saturday Night Live” pointed to a truth parents know well: Children don’t always find winter clothing so comfortable.

The commercial, which aired on last night’s show, begins in typical fashion, with a female narrator outlining great deals in the women’s and men’s department. When the voiceover turns to children’s clothing, a series of warmly dressed kids begin to complain.

“It’s too hot,” intones a young girl, while a boy adds, “It itches.” A baby then can be heard wailing in winter gear.

The narrator doesn’t miss a beat, however, cheerily saying, “‘Tis the season” and rattling off deals as parents attempt to wrangle their kids into various items, like Mary Janes that pinch the toes, snow boots “that are so hard to put on it’ll strain your marriage” and sweaters that can’t fit over children’s heads.

The tagline of the mock commercial? “The clothes they hate create the memories you’ll love.”

In real life, Macy’s has rolled out a holiday strategy focused on personalization, with a Create Your Own jewelry program where customers can design items through in-store tablets; a Fragrance Bar that allows shoppers to test scents on interactive screens; and Holiday Lane pop-ups highlighting toys and Christmas decor.

Additionally, Macy’s is touting its mobile app, which allows customers to access points and promotions, as well as make mobile payments at select stores and scan QR codes for in-store pickup of online orders.

The department store chain slashed its fiscal year guidance after posting its first Q3 same-store sales decline in two years this November. Nevertheless, its adjusted earnings per share of 7 cents topped analysts’ expectations for a break-even point, while revenues were down 4.3% to $5.17 billion, versus Wall Street’s bets of $5.32 million. Same-store sales dropped by 3.5%.

