Sneaker Politics Is Bringing Coveted Kicks to Dallas

Sneaker Politics is expanding.

Storeowner Derek Curry confirmed with FN that he is opening a new Sneaker Politics location in Dallas. The store is scheduled to open in the summer.

The 3,400-square-foot store, located at 2822 Main St., will sit in the city’s popular Deep Ellum entertainment district. It will be surrounded by several other cool destinations such as BrainDead Brewing, baseball bat company Warstic (co-owned by White Stripes frontman Jack White) and a skate shop that’s new to the district, The Point.

“If you go on the weekend, it’s hard to get an Uber to even drop you off on the street we’re on because there’s so many people walking and hanging out,” Curry told FN.

While scouting possible storefronts in Dallas, Curry said locals recommended checking out Deep Ellum, an area he admitted to falling in love with upon his first visit. While making his rounds, he noticed there were no major boutiques nearby, but almost everyone was wearing great sneakers.

“I asked everyone, ‘Where did you get those?’ Everyone was telling me different websites or StockX,” Curry said. “I was like, ‘There’s nothing here, but everyone wants the product. There are no sneaker boutiques that have top-rated product.’ There was a void in the Dallas market.”

What also encouraged Curry to open in Dallas is being in an area that’s in the know when it comes to kicks, a new experience for the storeowner.

“When I opened stores in Louisiana, we had to educate the customer most of the time. But it seems like Dallas is already up on sneakers,” Curry said. “They were talking to me about Acronym [Nike] Prestos and different brands. And a lot of the kids I spoke with knew about [Sneaker Politics] already.”

Although he’s opening a Sneaker Politics store in Deep Ellum, he said he has no plans to open another Regime store, his high-end banner, in the district. (Curry opens Regime doors in cities with existing Sneaker Politics locations.) He said he would, however, consider opening a Regime storefront somewhere else in Dallas.

Curry has Sneaker Politics doors throughout Louisiana (Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans) and one in Austin, Texas. He also has a Regime door in Lafayette.

