Sign up for our newsletter today!

How Shopify’s New Fulfillment Service Puts It in Competition With Amazon

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Tobias Lutke (4-l) the Ceo of the E-commerce Site Shopify Russ Jones (2-l) the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Others Celebrate Ringing the Opening Bell Before the Initial Public Offering of Shopify at the New York Stock Exchange in New York New York Usa 21 May 2015 Shopify an E-commerce Software Company Based in Canada was Valued at Over 1 Billion Us Dollars in the Ipo United States New YorkUsa New York Shopify Ipo at Nyse - May 2015
Shopify executives celebrate the ringing of the opening bell before the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange.
CREDIT: Justin Lane/Shutterstock

Shopify has taken a page out of Amazon’s playbook.

The Canadian e-commerce platform has unveiled plans to invest $1 billion in a network of fulfillment centers across the United States, helping speed up delivery and drive down costs for merchants — putting it in competition with the retail giant’s extensive Fulfillment by Amazon business, which boasts one of the most advanced fulfillment networks in the world with dozens of centers across the U.S.

Dubbed the Shopify Fulfillment Network, the distribution service is currently in the early-access stage, with logistics providers and software partners located in seven states including California, Texas, New Jersey and Ohio. It utilizes machine learning to predict demand, allocate inventory and find the closest fulfillment centers for quicker and low-cost deliveries.

Related

Discrimination or Innovation? How Cashless Stores Help and Hurt Retail

3 Amazon Changes Intended to Make Shopping Easier

Best Cycling Socks

“A large number of orders are lost in the final stages due to complex shipping costs,” chief product officer Craig Miller said yesterday at Shopify United, the company’s annual developer conference in Toronto. “Our aim is to make fast and inexpensive shipping the new standard on the internet.”

According to the company, the new service was created in part to help solve the problems of merchants using third-party providers and marketplaces. Unlike Amazon, Shopify is integrated into these businesses’ own websites, providing custom packaging and branding as well as managing returns and exchanges. (Among the company’s clients are sustainable footwear brand Allbirds and grungy fashion label House of Holland.)

Prices for the deliveries will vary for the company’s more than 800,000 merchants in 175 countries based on factors including product type and distance shipped. The network currently supports merchants that ship between 10 and 10,000 packages each day, but Shopify hopes to ultimately roll out the service to all small- and medium-sized businesses.

Other major product news announced on Wednesday include a revamped online store, new point-of-sale system and an updated Shopify Plus experience, as the online platform seeks to grow its market share in the U.S.

In April, the company posted first-quarter revenues of $320.5 million — up 50% from the previous year — and profits of $10.3 million, versus $4.2 million during the same time in 2018. Shopify’s stock closed in the green on Thursday, up 0.21% to $328.01.

Watch FN’s interview with these shoe designers.

Want more?

3 Amazon Changes Intended to Make Shopping Easier

How B2B Companies Can Overcome the Biggest E-Commerce Struggles

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad