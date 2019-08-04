FN’s new column, The Week Ahead, gives an inside look at the top stories that will impact the shoe world in the coming days.

TO MARKET

This week, FFANY kicks off a busy month of spring ’20 trade shows that will take shoe players from New York to Las Vegas to Atlanta. Trump’s surprise tariff move will be a hot topic, while back-to-school business will dominate conversation too. While the retail climate continues to be tricky, with high-profile bankruptcies and thousands of store closings hitting the industry hard, several companies are launching new ventures for 2020. This week in New York, Titan Industries will reveal its new Zac Zac Posen and Rampage collections, while Aldo is officially launching its licensing division with two big names, Rachel Zoe and Who What Wear. And Caleres will debut Veronica Beard shoes via a partnership with the rising New York ready-to-wear-brand.

Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Tephra” CREDIT: Adidas

WILL ADIDAS’ WINNING STREAK CONTINUE?

The company has been showing strong increases quarter after quarter. Two markets of interest will be the U.S. — where competition from Nike and smaller brands like Puma is a big factor — and China, which was a standout for the company during Q1. Analysts will also be looking at the health of the Yeezy business and what’s ahead for the much-buzzed-about brand. The company made headlines on Friday with its surprise restocks that were rolled out over a 14-month period.

OTHER EARNINGS TO WATCH

Jimmy Choo continues to be a boon for Capri Holdings, which reports earnings on Wednesday. Will the shoe brand lead the way again? At Wolverine World Wide, four of its five major brands delivered revenue above plan during the first quarter, including Merrell and Saucony. But Sperry hit unexpected challenges. Will the boat shoe brand recover? Tod’s earnings are also on tap in Italy.