Sergio Rossi Continues U.S. Expansion With New York Store Launch

Sergio Rossi has launched its New York store, marking the brand’s continued push into the U.S. market.

“New York is a city with a unique and international energy, which represents our attitude, and it was crucial for me to find the perfect spot for our store here,” said CEO Riccardo Sciutto on the store’s Madison Avenue location. “After three years from the relaunch of the brand and our successful retail restructure in Europe and Asia, it is time to turn our attention to the U.S. [It’s] a market that has always been crucial for Sergio Rossi.”

This is the Italian luxury label’s second retail location in the States. The other is located in Las Vegas at the Caesars Palace Forum Shops. According to the company, the U.S. market is No. 1 in online sales. (Wholesale partners include Barneys and Bloomingdale’s.)

He added, “The permanent New York store opening marks a significant step forward in our history, and it finally gives us the opportunity to tell the true story of Sergio Rossi on the East Coast.”

In December 2015, the company was bought by Investindustrial and soon began its overhaul. To mark the relaunch, Sergio Rossi hired Sciutto as CEO and debuted its new SR1 silhouettes in 2016 while focusing its efforts on Europe and in Asia. This included a revamp at its Paris and Milan flagships, as well as a store openings in Rome and Beijing.

“Half of our business is in Asia, and the rest is split between Europe and America,” Sciutto said. “We always try to speak to the customer and tell our story with different projects and finding new exclusive angles for each market. Today, you must think globally, and the U.S. is our new opportunity, a country where we have the chance to build a great business with a consistent strategy.”

The New York store is located at 680 Madison Ave. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The Sergio Rossi New York store, located at 680 Madison Ave., will offer customers an interactive customization service that allows them to style their own SR1 slippers, pumps and running shoes in exclusive options. And as a tribute to the city, the fashion firm has debuted a capsule collection consisting of the srMilano sandal available in three materials and colorways, only available at the Madison Avenue location.

Sergio Rossi’s New York store offers variety of choices from everyday flats, mid heels, evening styles and sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Following the exit of design director Angelo Ruggeri in May 2016, the brand’s collections have been designed by an in-house team. Celebrity clients include Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Rita Ora and more.