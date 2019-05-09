The new Sears is here.

In an attempt to reconnect with its shoppers, the embattled retailer unveiled on Facebook a fresh logo — shortly after it announced in late April an updated slogan: “Making moments matter.”

Describing the symbol, Sears wrote, “The new icon was created to represent both home and heart. This shape also conveys motion through an infinity loop, reminiscent of one getting their arms around both home and life. The rings, like those of a tree trunk, show longevity. With home and heart at the center, the rings radiate and grow to encompass our broad assortment of products and services.”

Upon sharing the logo on Facebook, the Illinois-based company swiftly received mixed reactions from social media users. Although a number of users called the emblem “refreshing” and “bold,” majority of the comments appeared to veer toward the negative.

“This ain’t it, Sears,” wrote Nick Smith, while Scott Blanchard said, “There are just moments in life when you can tell an idea was not workshopped. At all.”

Others expressed confusion over the rebrand.

“Looks like something a yoga/activewear company should be using,” penned Claire Osada. Rebecca Bourque joked, “They trademarked a paper clip,” and Chris Kennedy dubbed it “the new symbol for bankruptcy.”

Some even accused the company of ripping off accommodation-sharing service Airbnb’s logo.

“Air B&B called — said they want their logo back,” wrote Kelly Wickre. Pascal Schnyder added, “Isn’t this AirBNB? The last thing you need is a lawsuit!”

Sears has encountered significant business hardships in the past decade, filing for bankruptcy in October after years of faltering sales and trimming its store count. When Sears and Kmart merged in 2005, the retailer had about 3,500 stores across the country and upwards of 300,000 workers. Last year, it was down to approximately 1,000 locations and 89,000 employees.

Chairman and former CEO Eddie Lampert, who took control of the business in 2005, struck an eleventh-hour deal in February to keep the 126-year-old company alive, promising to continue operations at 425 stores and save the jobs of 45,000 employees. He offered to return the retail chain to a position of profitability under a new entity called Transform Holdco LLC.

“I realize you just went through a difficult bankruptcy, so I can understand skimping on unnecessary expenses, like graphic design,” Tom Maciejewski remarked on Facebook. “But I really think you’d have been better off if you had just kept the previous logo, rather than funding this monstrosity, at whatever bargain-bin rate you paid.”

Replying to the comment, Nathan Bokan wrote, “I see what your [sic] saying but they’re in the process of restructuring and opening new stores and stuff so it just makes sense to update the logo. I like it. I didn’t [at] first but I got used to it!”

Additionally, user Sarah Garner explained, “I get rebranding but this is a huge leap. Doubtful it will work, given the quick responses here.”

Sears also saw comments on its other social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram, where it posted a video promoting its revamped image.

Last month, the beleaguered department store chain announced the openings of three smaller-format stores called Sears Home & Life. The outposts — which are taking root in Anchorage, Ala.; Lafayette, La.; and Overland Park, Kans. — will occupy only up to 15,000 square feet of floor space, a far cry in size from traditional Sears stores that often spanned more than 100,000 square feet.

FN has reached out to Sears for comment.

