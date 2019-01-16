Sears Chairman Wins Bankruptcy Auction to Keep Ailing Retailer Alive

After weeks of uncertainty about its future, Sears Holdings Corp. has been rescued by the struggling retailer’s own chairman and former CEO.

Eddie Lampert won a bankruptcy auction to keep the beleaguered department store chain alive, increasing his takeover bid to about $5.2 billion, according to a Reuters report that cited people familiar with the matter.

The billionaire executive’s proposal was up from an already revised $5 billion offer made through his hedge fund, ESL Investments Inc. (His initial bid of $4.4 billion failed to meet requirements and was considered “administratively insolvent.”)

Lampert remains Sears’ largest investor, with ESL loaning the company more than $2.4 billion in financing over the last several years. The latest bid would prevent the 126-year-old business from liquidating its assets, reportedly saving up to 45,000 jobs and maintaining operations at 425 stores across the United States.

Held at the Manhattan offices of the company’s bankruptcy counsel, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, the auction wrapped up early Wednesday. Sears was reported to be the only challenger to Lampert, whose offer still requires approval by a U.S. bankruptcy judge. A hearing is expected as soon as this week.

Once a dominant force in retail, Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Oct. 15. It joined a number of high-profile victims, including Toys R Us and Bon-Ton, at a time when brick-and-mortar mainstays continue to shrink their physical footprints and invest more resources in e-commerce.

Want more?

Sears Chairman Reportedly Ups Bid to $5 Billion to Save Bankrupt Retailer

Sears Accepts Last-Minute Revised Bid From Chairman to Avoid Liquidation

Despite Sears and Kmart Closures, Retail Vacancies Held Steady in Q4