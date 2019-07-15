A Look at Saks Fifth Avenue’s Massive Men’s Shoe Floor Opening This Week in NYC

As menswear continues to show momentum, Saks Fifth Avenue is looking to take advantage of the evolving footwear market. This week, the retailer will launch its men’s shoe floor at the New York flagship as part of the store’s multi-year renovation plan.

For the first time, footwear will be offered in one location, with more than 60 brands within a 8,000-square-foot-space.

“We have a 60% increase in selling space, broader selection, and we can offer our customer a full lifestyle assortment,” said chief merchant Tracy Margolies. “The environment allows for impulse purchasing and is a more seamless experience.”

Prior to the overhaul, customers would have to go to multiple floors to shop for different occasions. Now, a staircase in the center of the space will connect Saks’ sixth and seventh men’s floors, creating ease for the consumer to see the category in full. The push comes as customers are shopping more frequently. By 2021, sales are set to pass those of womenswear, according to a survey by Euromonitor.

Louis DiGiacomo, Saks men’s SVP and GMM, told FN, “Our clients are coming in, especially for footwear, every month because they want some- thing new to wear. In the past — and I’ve been at Saks for over 20 years — [the shopper] would come in twice a year for a spring wardrobe and a fall wardrobe.”

Now those consumer patterns are changing. “He’s spending more and coming more.” He added, “It’s the right time to make a statement with this category in men’s based on the performance we’ve been having in the last two years.”