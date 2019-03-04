Ronnie Fieg Teases a New Store Opening on Instagram

Kith fans outside of the U.S. may soon have a new store to visit.

The retailer and brand’s founder Ronnie Fieg shared a sketch via Instagram yesterday of a store layout. The caption read, “How @ben.porto and I communicate. New Kith space opening overseas soon.”

Ben Porto, who is mentioned in the caption and tagged in the post, is a partner at Snarkitecture, the New York City-based architecture and design collective. Snarkitecture has designed other Kith stores for Fieg.

Although Fieg mentioned the store would open “overseas,” he did not provide an exact location. This did not keep his followers from guessing. (Popular guesses included Paris and London.)

Despite not giving a location, the layout appears to have a nod to the beloved Paris-based retailer Colette, which closed in December 2017. A section is marked off on the sketch with the text: “can put millwork (Colette/benches).”

The image of the floorplan also features a section for Fieg’s popular Kith Treats as well as a seating area and the retailer’s signature neon lighting.

Kith stores open today include several in NYC (Soho, Brooklyn, a kids store on Bleeker Street and a shop-in-shop inside Bergdorf Goodman) as well as doors in Miami, Los Angeles and a section inside Long Island, N.Y. retailer Hirshleifers.

