How Revolve Plans to Create Instagram-Worthy Moments Within Its Las Vegas Pop-Up

Revolve has set its sights on Sin City.

The online retailer, known for attracting influencers, launched its first long-term pop-up store at the Palms in May. The 1,000-square-foot space is located right off the casino floor and features a curated assortment of product, from beauty to apparel, including shoes from brands such as Raye, LPA and House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve.

“Every direction you turn, you’ll be presented with IG-worthy photo moments and new arrivals from our highly coveted portfolio of brands,” said co-founder Michael Mente. “Our customer is highly social, she loves to dress up, have fun and live her best life. What better setting than Las Vegas?”

In addition to the store, Revolve has debuted a branded suite at the Palms, which is used to host its network of influencers and fans of the brand.

According to Kelley Nemiro, Palms VP of marketing and guest experience for Station Casinos, when a Revolve influencer stays in the suite, there’s been an uptick in room inquires.

“Since we opened the store, people from Vegas and from out of town have been making trips to visit and shop at the store,” she said. “We’ve programmed the space with meet and greets with some of Revolve’s biggest influencers and the concept has resonated with guests.”

Revolve, the Los Angeles-based company founded in 2003 and bills itself as “the next-generation fashion retailer for millennial and Generation Z consumers,” has also resonated with Wall Street.

The retailer had its IPO in June — and in its first day of trading saw share prices nearly double. Since then, though, it has also felt the wrath of Wall Street. It posted a surprise loss for the most recent quarter, sending the stock down 16% shortly after. Analysts, however, remain bullish about the firm’s prospects.

