What Top Execs From Target, JCPenney, Kohl’s and More Are Saying About Trump’s China Tariffs

Early this week, more than 170 shoe companies came together to pen a letter urging President Donald Trump to remove footwear from his latest tranche of tariffs.

It became the latest showing of disapproval from the retail industry — less than two weeks after the United States imposed a rise in levies from 10% to 25% on $200 billion worth of Chinese products. (The move led Beijing to retaliate with new duties of 5% to 25% on $60 billion of U.S. goods.) Days later, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative released a list of Chinese imports that could be hit with a proposed 25% increase in tariffs, with footwear among the targeted products.

But it’s not just retailers that will bear the brunt of such hikes. As costs grow within the supply chain, trade groups and industry leaders have lamented that companies may be left with no choice but to raise prices for American consumers.

Here are what top executives are saying about the impact of Washington’s tariffs within their own houses and the market beyond.

J. C. Penney Co. Inc.

CEO Jill Soltau: “There is a minimal impact on our business resulting from the three tariff tranches that went into effect last year, including the recent increase on the third tariff tranche that went into effect on May 10, which increased tariffs from 10% to 25%. However, in looking ahead, we do anticipate a more meaningful impact on both our private and national brands if the potential fourth tranche of tariffs does go into effect on all Chinese imports.

“Having said that, our teams will continue to work through, where possible, de-risking efforts with key partners. Of particular note, and given our sourcing capabilities, we have been proactive in developing contingencies for sourcing our private brands for the better part of the last several years and meaningfully diversifying our country of origin. This has allowed us to significantly reduce our exposure to China, which is already lower than industry averages. We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates going forward if necessary.”

Kohl’s Corp.

CFO Bruce Besanko: “Our team is working hard to mitigate the impact of the tariffs while we seek to remain competitive by putting our customers first… It’s important to note that our merchandise margin continues to be at all-time highs. However, given the tariffs and our actions to drive the top line, it’s becoming more difficult to offset the cost of shipping headwind.

“We’re obviously disappointed to see the increase in tariffs from 10% to 25%. Right now, these tariffs primarily affect our China-sourced merchandise in our home and accessories business. Of course, apparel and footwear at this point are not impacted… China is not our largest source of merchandise, but it is a big one. It’s a little over 20% of our goods.

“We know that our customers are driven by our value equation, and so we want to make sure that our pricing is right for the customers and for Kohl’s. The actions that we’re going to take going forward are to be sure that our customers receive that value and that they come into our stores. We’re going to take a prudent approach in terms of modeling these tariffs, which is what we’ve done, so we can have maneuverability with respect to our pricing behaviors.”

Macy’s Inc.

CEO and chairman Jeff Gennette: “The three tranches of tariffs that were enacted in 2018 have no meaningful impact on our business and were factored into our 2019 guidance. The increase of the third tranche from 10% to 25% on May 10 does have some impact, particularly on our furniture business. However, the team anticipates that this can be mitigated.

“If the potential fourth tranche of tariffs is placed on all Chinese imports, that will have an impact on both our private and our national brands. We would work with our manufacturing and brand partners to minimize the impact to our customers. This potential fourth tranche of tariffs was not contemplated when we provided annual guidance. We are hopeful that trade talks between U.S. and China will continue productively, and the trade actions between the two countries will deescalate.”

Target Corp.

CEO and chairman Brian Cornell: “As a guest-focused retailer, we’re concerned about tariffs because they lead to higher prices on everyday products for American families. Our team continues to monitor trade negotiations and develop contingency plans to help mitigate the impact of tariffs on our guests and on our business… As always, we remain focused on being priced competitively every day, delivering value for our guests while judiciously managing our margins.

“Our current actions are not reactive. They’re responsive, and we’ve been planning these for some time — looking at the level of potential change and working with our deep vendor base — we have trusted partnerships — and leveraging our current strength of performance to build opportunities to diversify, to work through price changes… I think, when you look at our Q1 results, where we’ve been able to effectively mitigate those risks from prior announcements, I think it bodes well for how we look to manage this moving forward.”

VF Corp.

CEO, president and executive chairman Steve Rendle: “While current events have the potential to disrupt our business and our consumers around the globe, to date the impact to our business has been minimal. While we’re more closely monitoring conditions in certain markets — such as China and the U.K. — for our businesses, the overall consumer backdrop remains quite solid. As it relates to trade, the impact of tariffs to date has been de minimis. We continue to monitor this situation closely and are developing contingency plans for potential outcomes. For context, post our spin-off of Kontoor Brands, our total cost of goods sold sourced directly from China to the U.S. is 7%, and we will continue to implement mitigating actions to dampen the financial impact of incremental tariffs.”

This story will continue to be updated with more comments.

