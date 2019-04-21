These Major Retailers Are Open for Easter

An associate checks out a customer at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston.

Although Easter is not an official national holiday in the U.S., many stores shut down for the day to allow their employees to celebrate.

That said, there are still plenty of retailers keeping their doors open — so if you’re planning to get a last-minute gift or are hoping to spend the day doing some shopping, you have options.

Which retailers are open today?

Walmart is open for business. Although the retailer is typically open 24/7, some locations may have shortened hours in acknowledgement of Easter. Customers should check their local stores’ hours before making a trip.

Kmart, Old Navy and Sears are also open, with most shops keeping regular hours.

Locations situated within malls or department stores may be shut down for the day. Shoppers hoping to hit the mall should look online or call prior to stepping out.

Which retailers are closed today?

While a handful of national brands are open for business today, many are closing their doors.

Department store chains including Macy’s, Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack, Neiman Marcus and Kohl’s are dark for the day, as are Banana Republic, Gap and T.J. Maxx.

Target is also not open today.

Many businesses are typically closed on Sundays, such as government offices and the stock market. The majority of fast food chains and restaurants are open for the day, with some even offering special brunch menus. National pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens are also open for the day.

