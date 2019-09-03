Retail Intel: Max Mara Opens Flagship in Korea, LeBron James’ Unknwn Heads to Miami + More News

Sept. 3, 2019: Max Mara‘s first flagship has debuted in South Korea. Based in Seoul, the 3,240-square-foot space is home to both the Italian house’s namesake brand as well as the Sportmax branch. The store, designed by Duccio Grassi Architects, features expansive windows, walls covered in brass and stone floors. A limited-edition capsule collection of three items with the brand’s heritage prints is also releasing today to mark the occasion, along with an opening party hosted by VP of United States retail and global brand ambassador Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti.

Sept. 3, 2019: LeBron James co-founded Unknwn shop is coming to Miami. The company, which was created in 2011 with Jaron Kanfer and Frankie Walker Jr., is scheduled to open a new location across from Wynwood Walls in December. The space is roughly 10,000 square feet, with 3,000 designated for retail and a 4,000-square-foot courtyard “for sporting and lifestyle events for the Miami community and global travelers.” Highlights include 175 feet of shelving that can display 175 sneakers, more than 20 custom-dyed shelving and displays and upwards of 200 feet of mural wall space for art creations and artist expressions. Aside from the store, the firm said it will also relaunch its e-commerce website. The new Unknwn door will be located at 261 NW 26th Street. To celebrate the opening, Unknwn will host a series of events during Art Basel Miami.

Want more?

Retail Intel: August 2019

Retail Intel: July 2019

Retail Intel: June 2019

Watch FN’s interview with Saucony president Anne Cavassa.