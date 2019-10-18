Retail Intel: Mephisto Opens Third Store in New York + More News

Oct. 18, 2019: Fashion-comfort brand Mephisto has opened the doors to its 20th location in the U.S. with a 1,854-square-foot store at 488 Madison Ave. in New York, near the highly trafficked Rockefeller Center. The store joins two existing locations in the city, another on Madison Avenue and a store on Third Avenue. To celebrate the opening, Mephisto is inviting shoppers to register in-store to win a free pair of shoes, from Nov. 3-9 — and they can also receive a free gift with try-on. In addition, a special gift with purchase will be offered.

Oct. 15, 2019: Balenciaga has debuted a new store in Las Vegas’ Forum Shops at Caesars. The 2,800-square-foot space, reports WWD, is outfitted with the luxury fashion brand’s footwear, handbags and other accessories as well as its men’s and women’s ready-to-wear lines. The launch of the industrial-style outpost comes just a month after Balenciaga opened a 4,000-square-foot flagship on New York City’s Madison Avenue.

A book photographed in Balenciaga’s Los Angeles flagship store on Melrose Avenue. CREDIT: Alex Berliner/Shutterstock

Oct. 14, 2019: Next summer, New York City’s Rockefeller Center will become home to Major League Baseball‘s first flagship store, according to FN’s sister publication WWD. The shop — which is expected to feature a variety of the league’s officially licensed products — will reportedly span 17,000 square feet on two floors at the former SportsNet New York studios. Historical items and game memorabilia will also be presented as well as a selection of customizable products in “an elevated retail experience,” MLB’s SVP of global consumer products, Denis Nolan, told WWD.

Oct. 12, 2019: Ada Kokosar’s Midnight00 is expanding its global retail presence. Hot on the heels of the label’s shoe showing at Rihanna’s Fenty show in New York in September, Kokosar opened a new pop-up space at London’s Harrods. Located on the fifth floor of the department store’s Sala Rotunda Shoe Heaven, the enchanting mirrored space showcases fall ’19’s darkly romantic take on the Cinderella story, alongside more androgynous elements including brogues and tartan prints. While it’s certainly a prestige spot, it’s also an important step from a business perspective, said Kokosar. “To be represented like this as an elevated brand in the industry is a huge accomplishment for us and the future of our business. Harrods caters to a wide variety of international markets, and we are thrilled to have such unparalleled access to their customers.” Moving forward, she continued, the goal is “to gradually but steadily expand our international distribution with key retailers whose reputations reflect our glamorous aesthetic.”

Midnight00 fall ’19. CREDIT: Midnight00

Oct. 4, 2019: Runners love pizza. And New Balance is encouraging them to hit the streets by offering them the staple Big Apple food for the miles they leg out. Ahead of the TCS New York City Marathon, which takes place Nov. 3, the brand will open the NB Pizza Co. pop-up at 47 E. 34th St. The shop debuts Oct. 11 and will then open its doors every weekend leading up to, and including, marathon weekend. Runners can join the brand’s “Miles for Pizza” challenge through the Strava App and can cash in their miles for slices provided by the Williamsburg, Brooklyn, hotspot L’Industrie Pizzeria. Five miles will get you one slice; the longer you run, the more pizza you get up to a full pizza for 100 miles. The challenge comes to an end Nov. 4. Also, programming will be offered at the pop-up every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, such as the Friday Happy Hour Run, Saturday Long Runs and Single Sundays, where the first 50 runners to join receive a free branded singlet. Pop-up hours are Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. It will also be open on Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A rendering of the NB Pizza Co. pop-up shop in New York City. CREDIT: New Balance

Oct. 4, 2019: StockX may be known for hard-to-find sneakers, but the “stock market of things” offers more than that. Now, the company is ready to venture into new territory: collectibles. The firm said it will feature thousands of products across its toys, skateboard decks and trading cards categories. Toys that are currently featured under the streetwear section now live under the collectibles vertical, and trading cards are now featured on StockX for the first time.

Oct. 4, 2019: Lane Crawford continues to celebrate up-and-coming fashion talents. This month, the retailer will introduce its Asian clientele to Uruguayan luxury designer Gabriela Hearst with pop-up shops in its Hong Kong and Beijing locations, open Oct. 25–Nov. 15. Hearst, who was nominated for the CFDA 2018 Womenswear Designer of the Year award, will also make personal appearances in the stores to meet shoppers and show off her fall ’19 collection of apparel, shoes and handbags. She will visit Lane Crawford Season’s Place in Beijing on Oct. 26 and Lane Crawford IFC Mall in Hong Kong on Oct. 29.

Gabriela Hearst fall ’19 boot with stacked heel. CREDIT: Lane Crawford

Oct. 2, 2019: Fashion-comfort brand Aerosoles has opened its first pop-up shop with a location in New York’s Grand Central Terminal. The shop, which will remain open through the end of the year, coincides with Aerosoles.com‘s relaunch, as well as the debut of its digital campaign, #showup, which features women from all walks of life and highlights how they show up for themselves and what they believe in. In the store, customers can try on 20 core styles, offered in a full range of sizes; however, all orders will be fulfilled by e-commerce. Additionally, the company is partnering with Dress for Success of Northern New Jersey for the first week and will be hosting events throughout where customers can bring in donations.

Oct. 2, 2019: Footwear and accessories designers will be welcoming brides-to-be on Oct. 12 for “Wedding Weekend on Madison Avenue” in New York. Each will be opening their doors for “Designers and Stilettos,” a consumer-facing activation taking place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Creators will be on hand to offer advice and share information on products and services. Included in the lineup are Alexandre Birman, Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and Sergio Rossi, among others. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The event is presented by Estee Lauder Beautiful Belle.

