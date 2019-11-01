Retail Intel: Skechers Opens Store at Shanghai Disney Resort + More News

Nov. 1, 2019: Skechers has opened a flagship retail store in China in the Disneytown shopping district at the Shanghai Disney Resort. The Skechers Kids Brand Experience store opened on Oct. 20 and is the first retail location at a Disney resort property for the brand. At 2,777 square feet, it is also the biggest stand-alone Skechers Kids store in the country. It offers signature children’s styles as well as an adult area with coordinated parent-child footwear and apparel.

Nov. 1, 2019: Foot Locker is celebrating the launch of its Rivals pack with the Jordan Brand in Los Angeles at Foot Locker’s Hollywood and Highland location. Powered by Foodbeast, the Rivals Cafe is a new pick-up window at the store, where customers can purchase iconic sandwiches and hot dogs inspired by the culinary histories Los Angeles and Chicago. The cafe is open now through Nov. 3. Any Foot Locker customer purchasing apparel or footwear from the Rivals Collection will receive a complimentary menu item from the Rivals Cafe. Foot Locker also wrapped up Halloween with its House of Hoops mobile truck in Los Angeles. The store-on-wheels exclusively sold Nike’s “What the L.A.” Air Force One sneakers.

Nov. 1, 2019: Paige, known for its denim line, launched today its first shoe-only pop-up stores in Los Angeles and New York, located at 8473 Melrose Place and 112 Mercer St., respectively. The Paige Shoe Studio features over 60 styles, with new styles released at both locations in limited quantities. The Paige brand entered the shoe category last year.