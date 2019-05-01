Retail Intel: StockX Debuts a Drop-Off Location in Atlanta + More News

May 1, 2019: Let the spring cleaning begin. After launching successful pop-ups in New York, Los Angeles and London, online sneaker marketplace StockX has brought its “Drop-Off” concept to Atlanta. Today, the company opened a temporary retail location at 1146 Euclid Ave. in the Little Five Points neighborhood, where customers can unload their unworn limited-edition kicks. Authenticators will be on-site checking products, and upon verification, customers will immediately receive payment for their sneakers. The shop will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m., until May 14.

