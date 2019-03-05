Retail Intel: Harrys of London Debuts Flagship in NYC

March 5, 2019: British men’s label Harrys of London has planted its flag in the Big Apple with a new flagship location in New York City. The store is located at Park Avenue and 57th Street, in order to tap into the neighborhood’s mix of tourists and professionals. Since it was founded in 2001 by Matthew Mellon, Harrys of London has become a go-to among celebrity gents, including Novak Djokovic, Joseph Fiennes and Common, who recently sported a pair on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

March 4, 2019: Retail guru Ronnie Fieg has a new shop in the works. The founder of Kith shared a sketch via Instagram of a store layout. The caption read, “How @ben.porto and I communicate. New Kith space opening overseas soon.” Ben Porto, who is mentioned in the caption and tagged in the post, is a partner at Snarkitecture, the New York City-based architecture and design collective that has created the look of other Kith stores for Fieg.

March 4, 2019: Merrell and Saucony are building stronger ties to Asian consumers. Parent company Wolverine World Wide Inc. announced it has entered into a joint venture with Chinese sportswear retailer Xtep International Holdings Ltd. As part of the deal, the partnership will involve growing Merrell and Saucony products in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. Merrell and Saucony will also be introducing new stores in the region, with the majority set to open in shopping malls across major metropolitan cities in China as well as in neighboring Hong Kong and Macau.

