Retail Intel: Browns Relocates London Flagship in Conjunction With 50th Anniversary

June 4, 2019: London retail icon Browns is turning 50 next year, and to mark the occasion it’s getting a new set of digs. The company, which was acquired by Farfetch in 2015, announced that it will relocate its flagship from South Molton Street to a nearby space at 39 Brook St. The move is set for summer 2020 and will see the retailer occupy a four-floor space created by architecture firm Dimorestudio. Holli Rogers, CEO of Browns and CFO of Farfetch, said in a statement, “It was important that we stayed in the heart of Mayfair, bringing our clients on this exciting journey, whilst honoring the path we’ve been on and looking to the future of Browns as a pioneer of luxury multi-brand retail with a technology viewpoint.”

Watch a video from FN about caring for your sneakers in the summer:

Want more?

Retail Intel: May 2019

Retail Intel: April 2019

Retail Intel: March 2019