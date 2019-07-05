Retail Intel: Golden Goose Opens Tokyo Flagship

July 5, 2019: Italian sneaker brand Golden Goose continues its global expansion with the opening of its first store in Japan’s capital city. The flagship, which debuted on Thursday, spans 2,250 square feet and carries the complete women’s, men’s and kids’ collections of shoes and apparel. It also exclusively houses the Flag Ltd sneaker, emblazoned with symbols of Japanese culture. Additionally, as part of its business strategy in the country, the company will launch six capsules a year in association with local artisans.

