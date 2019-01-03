Retail Intel: Lord & Taylor Shutters NY Flagship + More Openings, Closings

Jan. 2, 2019: Lord & Taylor officially closed the doors of its Fifth Avenue flagship in New York. The legendary retailer, now owned by Hudson’s Bay Co., recently sold the 11-story landmark building to co-working company WeWork for $850 million. Lord & Taylor, which was founded in 1826 as a dry goods store on the Lower East Side, debuted its giant flagship on Fifth Avenue and 39th Street in 1914. It was the first store in the city to install an elevator and was the first retailer to name a woman as president: Dorothy Shaver, who joined the firm in 1945 and served until her death in 1959. See photos of the flagship through the years.

