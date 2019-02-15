Retail Intel: Ermenegildo Zegna Relocates NYC Flagship Store + Other Openings & Closings

Feb. 14, 2019: Italian menswear label Ermenegildo Zegna is reinforcing its place in the New York retail scene. The luxury house has opened a new three-level flagship in the Crown Building on West 57th Street. Developed by architect Peter Marino, the 7,100-square-foot space boasts a new design concept inspired by a modern mix of defining elements that take shoppers on a journey through the brand. The ground level focuses on leather goods and accessories, and hosts a dedicated shoe salon, while the top floor offers an experiential Master Tailor customization service. The brand’s previous location on Fifth Avenue will close within the coming days.

Inside the new Ermenegildo Zegna flagship in New York. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Feb. 14, 2019: After hosting creative director Olivier Rousteing’s first couture show in January, the Balmain flagship in Paris has officially opened its doors. Like the brand’s Milan flagship, the two-story boutique on Rue Saint-Honoré has a unique concept. It is modeled after a luxurious Parisian apartment and features a series of rooms, including a library-inspired space and a game room. “Every brand is trying to create a new shopping experience,” Balmain CEO Massimo Piombini told FN sister publication WWD. Designed by Rousteing in collaboration with Studio AMV’s Anna Philippou, the store is the fashion label’s largest, measuring 6,845 square feet.

Balmain’s flagship store in Milan. CREDIT: Alexia Stok/Shutterstock

Feb. 7, 2019: Happy Socks has transformed its Williamsburg boutique in Brooklyn, N.Y., into the Hysteria Inn to celebrate the spring collection for its fashion-focused Hysteria line. The month-long takeover boasts a set lobby area and a revolving set of suites, with a different theme each week. Also, every Thursday, the shop will host consumer events featuring bell boys, drinks, hors d’oeuvres and gifts with purchase. This marks Happy Socks’ first big activation at the Brooklyn store, which opened late last year.

Happy Socks store in Brooklyn has temporarily transformed into Hysteria Inn. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

