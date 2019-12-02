Retail Intel: A New Kith Kids Location Is Revealed + More News

Dec. 2, 2019: Kith has a new destination for all of your kids’ needs. The new Kith Kids location — which is open now — spans 1,050 square feet in New York City and is located at 62 Bleecker Street. (The storefront is an expansion of the former Kith Kids door at 64 Bleecker St.) The clean and classy store features materials synonymous with Kith such as marble, glass, and stainless steel, and letters on the floor spelling “Kith” in different colored stones to resemble children’s letter blocks. It was designed in partnership with a design firm familiar with Kith: Snarkitecture. On sale in the location ahead of the online release is the Kith Kids winter ’19 collection.

Dec. 2, 2019: Outdoor retail standout Backcountry is opening a pop-up shop in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. The store, which will stock winter gear from top brands in the marketplace and be staffed by the retailer’s experts dubbed “Gearheads,” will be located at 119 Spring Street and opens Friday, Dec. 6. The shop will also benefit a partner of Backcountry, global environmental nonprofit The Nature Conservancy.

