Retail Intel: The North Face Unveils New Exploration-Themed Store Concept in NYC

Aug. 7, 2019: Outdoor staple The North Face has opened another store in New York City. The company’s fresh 8,000 square foot door — which is open now — sits in the trendy Soho neighborhood, located at 584 Broadway. This location is the first to showcase the brand’s new retail strategy: creating experiences that are basecamps for exploration with hopes to form stronger bonds with consumers. Also, The North Face said the concept should make its retail stores feel more like what the brand represents and less like a place where transactions take place. The stores will be premium, long-lasting and sustainable, according to The North Face, which is a nod to its approach to product. The Soho store will feature Forest Stewardship Council-certified reclaimed wood, steel, granite and low volatile organic compounds paints. Its heritage and values will be represented via a museum-like archive of athlete expeditions and classic products and a staff known as “guides” to help customers find gear for their next adventure. To celebrate the new store, The North Face will host a grand opening on Saturday featuring limited-edition custom duffel bags and more.

The brand confirmed that its other stores will be updated to fulfill this new concept, starting in the coming weeks with its stores in Seattle and Cherry Hill, N.J., and Europe locations in the fall. All the doors should have this concept, The North Face said, by the end of 2024.

Watch FN’s interview with Saucony president Anne Cavassa giving life and career advice.

Want more?

Retail Intel: July 2019

Retail Intel: June 2019

Retail Intel: May 2019