Retail Intel: Capitol Boutique Makes Los Angeles Debut + More News

By FN Staff
Capitol Brentwood Country Mart
Capitol boutique in L.A.'s Brentwood Country Mart.
CREDIT: Katie Jones/WWD

April 1, 2019: Los Angeles is getting a dose of Southern style. The Charlotte, N.C.-based Capitol boutique has opened its second location, in the Brentwood Country Mart, WWD reports. The 3,500-square-foot shop features the colorful array of dresses, footwear and accessories that Capitol is known for, plus a shop-in-shop with celebrity-favorite jewelry designer Irene Neuwirth. Founded in 1997 by Laura Vinroot Poole, the boutique is in good company in the 70-year-old complex: Its neighboring stores include Goop, Visvim, James Perse and Christian Louboutin. Poole told WWD she chose to branch out because “my second-largest client base is California, and I’ve always loved the country mart.”

