Retail Intel: Aerosoles Opens Pop-Up in New York’s Grand Central Terminal + More News

Oct 2, 2019: Fashion-comfort brand Aerosoles, has opened its first-ever pop-up shop with a location in New York’s Grand Central Terminal. The shop, which will remain open through the end of the year, coincides with Aerosoles.com‘s relaunch, as well as the debut of its digital campaign #showup that features women from all walks of life and highlights how they #showup for themselves and what they believe in. The store will stock 20 core styles, with a full size range in each for customers to try on. All orders will be fulfilled by e-commerce. Additionally, the company is partnering with Dress for Success of Northern New Jersey for the first week and will be hosting events throughout where customers can bring in donations.

Oct. 2, 2019: Footwear and accessories designers will be welcoming brides-to-be on Oct. 12, for “Wedding Weekend on Madison Avenue” in New York. Each will be opening their doors for “Designers and Stilettos,” a consumer-facing activation taking place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Creators will be on hand to offer advice and share information on products and services. Included in the line-up are Alexandre Birman, Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier, Sergio Rossi, among others. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The event is presented by Estee Lauder Beautiful Belle.

