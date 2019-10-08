Rent the Runway’s Shipping Crisis Is Over

Rent the Runway is back to business as usual.

The fashion rental platform announced on Tuesday that it was accepting new subscribers and orders following a nearly monthlong software failure that led to customer complaints about unfulfilled or delayed shipments.

“We are happy to share the news that we completed our system upgrades ahead of schedule,” the company wrote in a blog post. “Today, we’re officially welcoming new orders and new subscribers.”

Starting Sept. 13, Rent the Runway’s fulfillment operations were hit with the installation of scheduled upgrades, causing some existing customers to miss their orders and preventing new customers from registering on the site.

The New York-based firm subsequently halted user signups and orders for delivery before Oct. 15 — the date by which it had expected the tech upgrade to be completed. It had also promised to issue a $200 credit to shoppers who missed their orders in addition to receiving their money back.

“We built this business for our community, and we are so thankful for the support over these past few weeks,” the team wrote in today’s blog post. “As we continue transforming the traditional model of clothing consumption, we may not always be perfect, but please know that we will never stop investing in making your renting experience the best it can be.”

Amid the customer backlash, Rent the Runway’s chief supply officer, Marv Cunningham, departed the company at the end of September. The startup has faced a number of supply chain challenges since its $125 million fundraising round in March and a subsequent $1 billion valuation.

