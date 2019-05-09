These High-Heeled Boots for Men Are Back Due to Popular Demand

Random Identities, the newest fashion venture from veteran designer Stefano Pilati, had something of a commercial hit on its hands with the Worker Boot, a black leather ankle boot with a stacked heel and rubber sole. The heeled boot is reminiscent of Pilati’s own signature style; for years, he was seen sporting a stacked-heeled boot when he designed for Yves Saint Laurent and Zegna Couture.

The boots became so popular that for a time, they were completely sold out online. (Ssense.com is the brand’s exclusive retailer online.) As customers on Instagram clamored for updates as to when the style would be restocked, Random Identities announced on Instagram on Tuesday that the best-selling shoes are available, signaling a new wave of male customers who are gravitating toward the brand’s gender-fluid aesthetic.

“My decades of designing women’s footwear have provided me with a great deal of insight regarding the creation of footwear free from binary gender codes,” Pilati, who’s now based in Berlin, captioned a recent Instagram post on the Random Identities official account. “B-01 is the first boot I designed for #randomidentities. … In our studio, we call it The Worker Boot, as it is a shoe that can fit any function. We’re happy about the amazing response we’ve experienced and thank everyone for their patience — The Worker Boot will be available again this month on @ssense.”

At the time of publication, a few sizes have sold out. It’s the only footwear style currently being sold by Random Identities, which is also available in Dover Street Market stores. However, another high-heeled boot called the B03 is expected to come out in mid-May, according to the brand’s Instagram page.

If customer response is any indication, expanding the footwear category looks to be natural progression for the fledgling label.