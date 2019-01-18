Sign up for our newsletter today!

Puma Announces New North American Headquarters

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By

View All
A rendering of Puma's new headquarters in Massachusetts.
CREDIT: Puma

Puma is based in Germany, but the company will soon have a second home in the U.S.

The athletic giant announced today that it will open a new North American headquarters in Somerville, Mass., in 2021. In a statement, the company stated the facility will bring together its two Massachusetts-based offices, which are located in Boston and Westford.

According to Puma, its new five-floor home at 455 Grand Union Blvd. spans 150,000 square feet and will house 550 employees — growing its staff by 20 percent. The office will feature a 19,000-square-foot roof deck with a recreational area and basketball court, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an on-location kids room and a 2,300-square-foot balcony.

“We’re excited to bring together our talented North American employees in Somerville, a diverse, vibrant city that reflects our values and culture, and will allow us to retain and recruit the best talent across our front- and back-end operations,” Puma North America president and CEO Bob Philion said in a statement. “This new headquarters will allow us to better collaborate, foster diversity of thought, creativity and innovation, and have fun while doing it.”

Opening a new North American headquarters is the latest move in a series of successes for Puma. Since the company’s CEO, Björn Gulden, took the helm in 2013, its sales have consistently improved — including its largest bump of 15.9 percent in 2017. (Puma is projecting a 14 to 16 percent sales increase for 2018.)

Want more?

Industry Moves: Puma Appoints New Regional GM, Succeeding Veteran Martyn Bowen

Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram to Announce Her New Puma Sneaker Collab

Cara Delevingne Models Puma’s Empowering Muse Trailblazer Sneaker

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad