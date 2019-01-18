Puma Announces New North American Headquarters

Puma is based in Germany, but the company will soon have a second home in the U.S.

The athletic giant announced today that it will open a new North American headquarters in Somerville, Mass., in 2021. In a statement, the company stated the facility will bring together its two Massachusetts-based offices, which are located in Boston and Westford.

According to Puma, its new five-floor home at 455 Grand Union Blvd. spans 150,000 square feet and will house 550 employees — growing its staff by 20 percent. The office will feature a 19,000-square-foot roof deck with a recreational area and basketball court, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an on-location kids room and a 2,300-square-foot balcony.

“We’re excited to bring together our talented North American employees in Somerville, a diverse, vibrant city that reflects our values and culture, and will allow us to retain and recruit the best talent across our front- and back-end operations,” Puma North America president and CEO Bob Philion said in a statement. “This new headquarters will allow us to better collaborate, foster diversity of thought, creativity and innovation, and have fun while doing it.”

Opening a new North American headquarters is the latest move in a series of successes for Puma. Since the company’s CEO, Björn Gulden, took the helm in 2013, its sales have consistently improved — including its largest bump of 15.9 percent in 2017. (Puma is projecting a 14 to 16 percent sales increase for 2018.)

