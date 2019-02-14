This Colorado Store Is Closing After Boycotting Nike for Colin Kaepernick Ads

Prime Time Sports in Colorado Springs, Colo., protested Nike’s ads with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick last year by publicly shaming the brand and selling its products at a hefty discount. And now, the retailer is closing its doors.

The store’s owner, Stephen Martin, announced on his Facebook page Monday that after 21 years the store will be closing. He also asked those who were in support of his “Honor the Flag” memorial, which featured photos of past and active military members, to continue to back the business by helping him get rid of his remaining merchandise, which the store is selling for 40 percent off.

A KOAA News 5 report stated Martin expects his store will close in roughly month.

In September, after Nike’s ad with Kaepernick was released, Martin publicly stated he no longer would sell products from the Swoosh.

“I question Nike regarding their recent endorsement of [Colin] Kaepernick for their latest advertising campaign, who according to them, ‘sacrificed everything.’ … We have a choice. We have a voice. And I am not choosing to be a Nike dealer anymore. Everything Nike 1/2 price until its all gone,” the storeowner wrote on his Facebook page.

Prime Time Sports also canceled an in-store autograph signing in September with Denver Broncos star linebacker Brandon Marshall, who like Kaepernick, kneeled during the National Anthem in protest of social injustice.

“That part of the military respect that’s in me just cannot be sacrificed or compromised, as I believe Brandon Marshall and Colin Kaepernick both did. I don’t like losing a business over it, but I rather be able to live with myself,” Martin told KOAA News 5.

Since the announcement, Martin’s personal Facebook page has been inundated with comments about his protest, both against and in support of his actions.

“Lol how are your principals working out for you? You dishonored the veterans that asked Kaepernick to kneel instead of sitting during the anthem. A request they said would honor the veterans and soldiers serving our country. But you people don’t really care about veterans. You only care that this black guy got uppity,” wrote a user named Chris Becerra.

In support of Martin, user Audra E Sharer-Curtis wrote, “You did so much! My husband, my grandfather & my uncle are on your wall. May God Bless you and your cup runneth over.”

