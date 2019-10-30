Prada Takes Control of Milan Stores

Prada SpA on Tuesday acquired shares in Fratelli Prada from Miuccia Prada Bianchi and Bellatrix SpA for an amount totaling 66 million euros.

The designer holds the co-CEO title at the Prada company with her husband Patrizio Bertelli. The transaction has led to the termination of the franchise agreement with Fratelli Prada, dated Jan. 25, 2017 and which ends on Jan. 31, 2020.

Following the acquisition, Fratelli Prada has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Milan-based fashion company, which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The Prada stores in Milan have historically been operated by companies that are connected to the Prada family, but in 2009 the group entered into a franchise agreement in relation to the Prada stores based in Milan with five companies that operated the stores and their controlling entity, which all subsequently merged with Fratelli Prada.

This story was reported by WWD and originally appeared on WWD.com. To read the full story, please go to WWD.com.

Want more?

Prada Is Going to Japan for Resort 2021

Prada’s New Spring 2020 Shoes All Have One Thing in Common

Prada Group to Ban Fur