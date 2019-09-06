What’s Selling: Arcopedico and On Drive Women’s Comfort Shoe Sales

What’s selling in the comfort category this week? Here, four key retailers weigh in on winning brands and top trends — and talk about what’s not moving.

Sarah Corie, manager, Bayou Birkenstock, Baton Rouge, La.

Top Three Brands:

Birkenstock: “It’s classic comfort that is never changing. Children to older people love it, and everyone knows the brand.”

Vionic: “The great arch support on on-trend styles is what sets it apart from the other comfort brands. I have a lot of college students that are starting to wear Vionic.”

Dankso: “Clogs. It’s back-to-school, and we have nursing students coming in looking for something comfortable.”

Not selling: “Brands that are trying to be on trend, but aren’t hitting the mark. However, even if a brand isn’t popular, if it’s cute, people will wear it.”

Top Trends: “White is blowing up, mostly in sandals. We’re in south Louisiana, so it’s going to be hot until Dec. 25. Platforms have also been huge, such as Teva and Birkenstock.”

Karen Dilks, co-owner, A Step Up, Sedona, Ariz.

Top Three Brands:

Arcopedico: “It’s one of my top sellers year-round. It has terrific arch support, lightweight, and machine washable.”

Naot: “It’s a diverse sandal line that fits everyone’s foot size, and has a nice variety. Its covered-up designs are getting more stylish all the time. And, the collection has arch support.”

Mephisto: “The Lissandra sandal sells well. I have it in five colors. It has a good platform wedge and [works] as an all-day shoe that’s very attractive.”

Not selling: “Not really. I tend to buy pretty well.”

Top Trends: “Khaki’s a new trend. It’s a neutral that can go with black, brown, gray. It was prevalent in spring, so I think it will carry through for fall.”

Kyle Delgado, manger, Golden Shoes, Traverse City, Mich.

Top Three Brands:

On: “The comfort [level] is high and it has a good blend of being soft, yet very structured, as well as having a lot of support. Then, there’s the look, one of the top selling points. It’s a very cool looking shoe.”

Rieker/Remonte: “Every time they come into the store, they look far and beyond different than anything else. The [various] mediums used — leathers and fabrics [mixed] in a unique pattern.”

Taos: “We’ve done a lot with their different lines, especially the active. The canvas tennis shoe styles have consistently pushed out the door and we’re constantly re-ordering. They also offer tons of arch support.”

Not selling: “Dressy shoes. Everything is going down the casual route.”

Top Trends: “Athleisure is leading the way right now with different textures and materials. It’s anything that sets itself apart from the pack.

Tess Calhoon, co-owner, Lloyd’s, Carmel, Calif.

Top Three Brands:

Ron White: “He’s higher-end, retailing for about $400. It’s a newer brand that we’ve been carrying and our customers have fallen in love with it. They’re lightweight, handmade in Italy, beautiful materials, and customers love the way they fit.”

On: “One of best sellers for the past couple of years. They’re lightweight, great for traveling since we’re in a heavy tourist area. They also have elastic laces and are great for wearing to the gym.”

French Sole/New York: “We’ve been having a great season with them including some new styles and the Nicky Hilton collaboration, such as her leopard ballet flat. The fun colors and prints have helped sell the brand overall. It’s always a great brand and great price points, and our customers love those classic ballet styles.”

Not selling: “We have warm weather right now, so we haven’t been selling a ton of ankle boots yet.”

Top Trends: “It’s about specialty materials and colors versus just a basic plain boot. We have a boot from Peter Kaiser that’s leopard. Prints and materials [like these] are driving the sales.”

