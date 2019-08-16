What’s Selling: Nike, Vans, Skechers & Uniform Shoes Lead BTS Shopping

What’s selling at children’s shoe stores this week? Here, four key retailers weigh in on winning brands and top trends and talk about what’s not moving.

Danny Rivera, shoe dept. manager, Lester’s, New York

Top three brands:

Vans: “They’re on fire for girls and boys due to the patterns we pick. You have to pick the right ones. They’e selling very well.”

Hoo: “It’s a fashion sneaker brand that’s selling to girls. They have cute styles in silver metallic.”

Nike: “It’s on fire for boys and girls.”

Not selling: “Dress shoes, since it’s still too soon. The [Jewish] holidays are at the end of September.”

Top trends: “Customers are not just coming in to buy school shoes. They’re buying their whole outfit. You dress the customer from top to bottom.”

Mimi Joo, owner, Ramer’s Shoes, Chevy Chase, Md.

Top three brands:

New Balance: “Kids are wearing them for everyday and back-to-school. Both boys and girls. Everything I have sells well.

Saucony: “It fits narrow feet well.”

Sperry: “They’re worn with school uniforms and include boat shoes in taupe for boys and girls.”

Top trends: “Sneakers, all year round.”

Sherri Tanner, owner, Buckles, Atlanta

Top three brands:

Naturino: “It’s our No. 1 brand year-round. It’s the styles, colors, durability, uniqueness, quality. Its without a doubt the best quality shoes made for kids’ feet. They take care of our uniform customers, babies learning to walk, dress shoes, boys’ tennis.”

Keds: “We’ve been selling a ton of Keds for girls for uniforms such as the School Days saddle tennis shoe. Also selling is the Daphne, Ella and the Graham canvas cap-toe lace-up in red or navy for little boys. Our little boys dress very classic down here.”

Not selling: “I’m really moving a lot of different things.”

Top trends: “Skechers is amazing for us. The memory foam, styles, colors. Kids just love them and the price point is really nice. Saucony has also done a good job of offering us what we need for uniforms in navy and gray. The quality is fantastic. Footmates saddle oxfords and English sandals for school and church are doing well.”

Leigh Kercher, owner, J-Ray Shoes, Mobile, Ala.

Top three brands:

New Balance: “They fit well and kids like them.”

Tsukihoshi: “Moms like them because they hold up well and kids like their comfort and style.”

Florsheim: “For boys for their school uniforms. They are classic, durable, good fitting.”

Top trends: “We have a different business than most stores since we do [mainly] uniform shoes by Kesco, [imported] by Kepner Scott from Mexico. All our schools require them. We need to be prepared in mass quantities for the basics such as dirty bucks, black oxfords and saddles. Our kids don’t get any choice for school, that would be just for the weekends.”

