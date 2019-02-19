Why Payless Failed

Payless ShoeSource has marked the end of an era.

After much speculation — and a seemingly successful emergence from Chapter 11 in 2017 — the “everyday low price” family footwear retailer confirmed on Friday that it will hang up its hat in the U.S. (Payless filed Chapter 11 on Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri and plans to file the Canadian equivalent in the coming days.)

Getting to this point, has been a challenging road for the sixty-year-old store chain, which has switched hands a number of times over the decades.

“With Payless it seems there are two primary components: First, the company does most of its business in brick-and mortar-stores, and as we’ve seen in the last five to seven years, there has been a huge shift in sales and foot traffic in malls and stand alone stores as compared to those made online,” explained fashion attorney Elizabeth Kurpis. “[Secondly], the companies that ultimately succumb to bankruptcy are generally straddled by too much debt.”

Payless first staggered into bankruptcy court in 2017 laden with nearly $840 million in liabilities — much of which stemmed from a 2012 leveraged buyout by private equity firms Blum Capital and Golden Gate Capital.

At the time, Payless’ contentious court proceedings included allegations from vendors and landlords that dividend payouts to its private equity owners made the company especially susceptible to collapse at a time when other factors were also hurting the industry at large.

“The depletion of their coffers put the company on a dangerous path that ultimately led to this instant bankruptcy filing,” a group of Payless’ unsecured creditors said in 2017 court documents.

Nevertheless, Payless was able to emerge from Chapter 11 in August that year, four months after it had filed, after it shed about $435 million in funded debt and ditched hundreds of stores. (Payless had 4,400 stores at the start of its 2017 Chapter 11 process; it exited bankruptcy with close to 3,500 stores.)

At the time, Payless’ emergence set the company in a rare class among its pairs — when the outcome for many struggling retailers that had taken the Chapter 11 route was far different.

Around the same time — at the height of digital disruption — The Sports Authority, Eastern Outfitters, City Sports, Toys ‘R’ Us, Wet Seal and others had launched futile attempts to restructure via Chapter 11. Meanwhile, a short list of firms, including Pacific Sunwear of California Inc. — doing business as PacSun — and teen mall staple Aeropostalé Inc. were among those to successfully restructure via voluntary bankruptcy.

Now, according to Payless’ chief restructuring officer Stephen Marotta, who had been appointed to the post in January, despite headlines to the contrary — and the company’s own upbeat posturing in 2017 — Payless hardly reaped the benefits of Chapter 11 nor did it find its footing.

“We have worked diligently with our suppliers and other partners to best position Payless for the future amidst significant structural, operational, and market challenges,” Marotta said in a statement Monday. “Despite these efforts, we now must wind down our North American retail operations under Chapter 11 and the CCAA [the Canadian equivalent of bankruptcy].”

Marotta added that “the challenges facing retailers today are well documented” and that Payless emerged from its prior reorganization “ill-equipped to survive in today’s retail environment.”

In other words, the same forces that led Payless to bankruptcy in 2017, would seal its fate just two year later.

“Private equity as a general rule does not work — the numbers show it,” Josh Kosman, author of “The Buyout of America: How Private Equity Will Cause the Next Great Credit Crisis,” told FN last year of the role PE firms have played in a slew of retail bankruptcies. “I [estimate that] 52 percent of the 25 companies that borrowed a billion dollars or more in the 1980s went bankrupt.” (Kosman was referencing the highly leveraged buyout of Federated Department Stores in 1988 that led to its bankruptcy just two years later.)

Like several of its peers that found the weight of a private equity buyout much too heavy to bear — Toys ‘R’ Us faced a similar challenge last year — Marotta said its prior proceedings still left Payless “with too much remaining debt” as well as “too large a store footprint and a yet-to-be realized systems and corporate overhead structure consolidation.”

While the rapid rise of e-commerce, the growing importance and convenience of Amazon and an overwhelming shift in consumer preference toward experiential spending have all played a role in the deaths of scores of fashion firms, many experts contend that large debts loads — which cripple already struggling retailers’ ability to fight back — are the true nail in the coffin.

“They didn’t really have enough time to evolve the business model, given the financial constraints they had to contend with,” explained B. Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen, noting that Payless wasn’t helped by a “so-so” 2018 retail holiday season. “Not being omni-digitally relevant hurt them.”

As for other retailers looking to avoid a fate similar as that of Payless, Van Sinderen suggests an approach that is perhaps easier said than done: “Focus on digital and omnichannel, bring in talent, reduce brick and mortar/fixed expenses more than you think you might need to and revamp [your] product and marketing strategies more aggressively.”

Unfortunately, each strategy would involve some level of investment, which those burdened by debt are often unable to make.

As Kurpis put it: Even if Payless “likely made a valiant effort to digitally streamline their business since their 2017 bankruptcy filing, it may have been a case of ‘too little too late.'”

Payless, which had prioritized Hispanic consumers as part of its 2017 post-bankruptcy restructuring plan, said it would continue to operate its 420 stores across 20 countries in Latin America, its stores in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam and Saipan, and its 370 international franchisee stores in 16 countries across the Middle East, India, Indonesia, Indochina, Philippines and Africa.

Want More?

Private Equity Pumped Billions Into Dozens of Shoe Brands — Then They Went Bankrupt