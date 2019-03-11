Payless Is Honoring Gift Cards for Just One More Day

Payless ShoeSource customers have just one more day to use their gift cards.

According to the family footwear retailer’s website, active gift cards can be used until Monday. As of Tuesday, the cards cannot be used and will be inactive. Also, Monday is the last day active store merchandise credits can be used, which will be inactive the following day.

With business coming to a close, Payless is also cutting lowest ticketed prices by as much as 50 percent off, the retailer’s website states.

Reports surfaced on Feb. 11 that Payless ShoeSource was preparing to file for Chapter 11 protection. And on Feb. 14, another report stated the company was in talks to close its 2,300 stores in the U.S. stores amid the bankruptcy proceedings that would begin before month’s end.

“Payless will begin liquidation sales at its U.S. and Puerto Rico stores on Feb. 17, 2019, and is winding down its e-commerce operations,” a Payless spokesperson said in a statement to FN. “We expect all stores to remain open until at least the end of March and the majority will remain open until May. This process does not affect the Company’s franchise operations or its Latin American stores, which remain open for business as usual.”

The initial reports of the bankruptcy became official a week later when the company filed on Feb. 18 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. It marked the second time the Topeka, Kan.-based retailer sought Chapter 11 protection since 2017. The firm also said on its website that it would file for similar protection in Canada under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.