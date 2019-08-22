Outdoor Retailer Eliminates Its November Show

The Outdoor Retailer trade show is back to a biannual format.

The organization announced today that it has eliminated its short-lived November show and will host a single event in January. The next Outdoor and Snow Show is scheduled for Jan. 29-31, 2020 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

“We made this decision in partnership with the Outdoor Industry Association and after consultation with key brands and retailers through personal conversations, our advisory boards and surveys,” SVP and show director Marisa Nicholson said in a statement.

Nicholson continued, “While we believe that the winter season deserves a true launch event, for winter businesses, the priority is to bring outdoor and snow brands and buyers together in one place. And the overwhelming sentiment is for that event to be in January.”

In November 2016, Outdoor Retailer announced date changes to its upcoming shows, which included the addition of the debut November winter show slated for 2018.

The move was met with criticism by industry insiders, including SnowSports Industries America president Nick Sargent.

In a statement released in November 2016, Sargent said, “As the official trade association for the winter industry, it’s SIA’s job to look out for our membership’s best interest and the industry as a whole, including the support of any actions taken to reduce stress on the industry. SIA applauds any effort to consolidate shows, however we are concerned that, starting in November of 2018, there will be four winter-specific national trade shows within the span of one year, with three being produced by Emerald Expositions. We feel that this will result in unnecessary stress and economic duress on the suppliers and retailers — not only for SIA members, but across all winter outdoor stakeholders.”

