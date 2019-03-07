Onitsuka Tiger Opens First US Store in NYC’s Trendy Soho Neighborhood

Onitsuka Tiger has delivered some of the most iconic sneakers the marketplace has ever seen. And as of today, the brand’s fans in New York City have a new store to pick them up from.

The heritage label opened its first-ever store in the U.S. today, a modern and minimalistic 1,100 square foot space in NYC’s trendy Soho neighborhood with metal fixtures and neon signage (including an eye-catching tiger at the cash wrap area).

The door, which is located at 276 Lafayette Street, features three categories of footwear: Onitsuka Tiger’s heritage product, its high-end Nippon Made line that’s crafted in Japan and its more in the moment trend-focused products.

The door also boasts product that’s sold exclusively at Onitsuka Tiger’s international flagships such as its ready-to-wear apparel line, accessories and children’s footwear.

Heritage sneaker styles inside the Onitsuka Tiger store in New York City. CREDIT: Onitsuka Tiger

“When we were presented with the Lafayette Street space, we thought it was the opportune moment to build out a thorough concept store completely in line with our other flagships across the globe,” executive officer and head of Onitsuka Tiger Company Ryoji Shoda said in a statement. We’re very excited to bring this experience to our existing fans, but also to our new neighborhood and customers.”

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET and on Sundays from 11 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET.

Although this is the first store to open stateside, the brand confirmed it’s not the only major move for Onitsuka Tiger that will be made in the U.S. this year. The label stated it would open its first U.S.-based office and showroom in the summer.

Want more?

Asics’ New Running Shoe Is One of Its ‘Most Important Innovations’ Ever

Vivienne Westwood Teases Sneaker Collab With Asics

What Does Asics Stand For?