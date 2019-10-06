NYC Sneaker Boutique Rime to Close

After 11 years in business, New York City sneaker boutique Rime is shuttering its doors.

The retailer announced its closure on Instagram today with a video from owner and operator Susan Boyle.

“PSA: After over a decade Rime will be mourning the end of an era as we’ve decided to close the doors after 11 years. With that being said we look forward to new beginnings. Come down and show love to the rime family one last time,” the post read. “But we’re not gone yet we still have amazing deals going on so come down and get your final deals at rime To everyone that has passed through our doors over the years, we love and thank you so much. See you guys soon.”

Rime founder Boyle opened her first shop in 2007 on Smith Street in Brooklyn, N.Y. before expanding to a second location in Manhattan on the Upper East Side in 2012. In addition to stocking sneakerhead favorites such as New Balance, Nike and Adidas, the Rime owner collaborated with Puma on a collection in 2013, which sold out in the U.S.

“I’m starting a new chapter. I think the sneaker game has changed. Things have changed,” Boyle said in the Instagram video announcing the store closure. “It’s time for me to change with the times and see where it takes me.”

Want more?

How Streetwear Retailers Are Luring More Female Sneaker Shoppers

How Two Female Sneaker Influencers Are Challenging the Male-Dominated Industry

Europe’s Largest Sneaker Convention Founder Talks Resale and Combatting Fraud