Winnie Harlow, Steve Madden, Maria Sharapova & More Team Up to Create Exclusive Shoes For Nordstrom’s NYC Store Opening

Nordstrom is coming to the Big Apple. To celebrate the opening next month, the retailer is launching exclusive shoe styles made in collaboration with a group of New York City muses, FN has exclusively learned.

Called Perfect Pairs, Nordstrom has partnered with 14 footwear brands and their accompanying influencer collaborators to honor its shoe heritage with designs, which will be sold only at the Nordstrom NYC flagship, as well as online.

Kristin Frossmo, Nordstrom’s EVP/GMM for shoes, told FN, “We are at our best when can offer our customers exciting partnerships and exclusive products they can’t find anywhere else. Through Perfect Pairs, we hope to create a sense of newness and discovery. These exclusive shoes styles were created in collaboration with a diverse group of inspiring women, who are true New Yorkers.”

Those influencers include Winnie Harlow, Cleo Wade, Shiona Turini, Maria Sharapova, Leandra Medine, Leslie Fremar, Elizabeth Sulcer, Mara Hoffman, Kim Shui, Alyssa Coscarelli, Libby Edelman, Lily Kwong, Patricia Field and Marisa Competello. While brands included within the collaboration are Nike, Vince, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Timberland, Ugg, AGL, Birkenstock, Cole Haan, Hunter, Eileen Fisher, Jeffrey Campbell, Sorel and Marc Fisher.

“Sam Edelman has always been inspired by the vibrancy of New York City. From the subway to the sidewalk, fashion is everywhere. We wanted to incorporate the spirit of the city in our exclusive design for the Nordstrom opening, creating a timeless, trend-on and versatile bootie for the modern woman on the go,” Libby Edelman said about her “perfect pair.” “The intricate mesh and sparkle detail adds a whimsical and irreverent touch to a classic style. You can easily dress it up for a night out with friends or keep it casual with a great pair of denim.”

The styles include a range of boots, from snake print to Western-inspired silhouettes. For instance, Winnie Harlow and Steve Madden teamed up and will be launching an exclusive over-the-knee croc stiletto look, and costume designer Patricia Field partnered with Ugg for a wedge.

Plus, Marc Fisher LTD looked to stylist Elizabeth Sulcer for inspiration on a leopard ankle bootie.

“I wanted the Marc Fisher LTD collaboration to feel very authentic, very New York and cool, with downtown vibes,” Sulcer said. “I wanted to do a flat boot and I love monk straps; I think they’re really very stylish. I loved this Rolling Stones, kind of Mick Jagger/Keith Richards rock star vibe —that is what I wanted to do for Nordstrom. With jeans, I think it’s really cool.”

To see all the brand’s styles and their muses, click through the gallery. Nordstrom NYC opens on Oct. 24.

